Written by Austin Kakande MBC

On Tuesday, Malawi President Arthur Peter Mutharika received letters of credence from High Commissioner and Ambassador designates of six different countries at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Those who presented their credentials included Artur Jose Saraiva De Oliveira of the Republic of Brazil based in Lilongwe, Erick Frank Saizonou the first ever Ambassador of Benin to Malawi to be based in Pretoria, South Africa.

The others were Ambassador Peter Van Acker of Belgium; Ambassador Einar Hebogard Jensen of Denmark; Noah Gal Gendler of Israel and Abdoulie Bojang of the Republic of the Gambia.

Speaking after presenting his letters, the first ever ambassador for Benin to Malawi Erick Saizonou said Benin has not been active in Malawi and it was his hope that the two countries will develop and strengthen their bilateral ties.

He said Malawi and Benin should also develop common markets where the two countries can import and export goods.

“We are currently looking into developing common grounds that Malawi and Benin can mutually benefit from each other,” Saizonou said.

The Republic of Benin is a country in West Africa and it is a member of the United Nations and the African Union.

On his part, Ambassador for Gambia Abdoulie Bojang said gone are the days where African countries were working as individual countries adding that it is time now for the continent to be united and come up with solutions to problems that affect most African countries.

“Problems that affect Africa are solvable within Africa because we have a better understanding of one another, and it is through this understanding that we can better cooperate and assist one another,” he said.

He said for decades African countries have been sending ambassadors to other continents and sidelining countries that are close by, adding that this was the time to come together and work as teams.

Gambia is one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa and its economy is dominated by farming and fishing.

While Ambassador for Israel said he did not get a chance to discuss bilateral issues with the President after presenting his Letters of Credence but he extended an open invitation to the President to visit Israel in 2019.

President Mutharika is scheduled to receive credentials of several other diplomats on Thursday.