Malawi President Peter Mutharika has warned that his government will not rehabilitate structures being demolished by disenchanted MCP supporters in the Central Region.

The Malawi President also promised that his Cabinet will be ready by June 21 and said the cabinet will be representative. He said he will maintain a 20-member cabinet as promised in his first term.

Mutharika also added that the DPP has never rigged an election and condemned the opposition for castigating him.

Peter Mutharika also thanked Malawians for voting him again President of Malawi in the May 21 elections.

President Mutharika has expressed his special gratitude to the southern and eastern regions and the Shire Valley for the many votes they gave him during the May 21 polling day.

President Mutharika has urged party officials not to be complacent after elections results but now to build the party.

in very strong terms President Mutharika condemned the violence perpetrated by opposition Malawi Congress Party and its supporters.