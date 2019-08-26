The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, who held the position from 2015 to 2018, and who he said did a lot in the sector. Minister Adegbite is the former Ogun state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

“During his tenure, former mining minister Governor Kayode Fayemi established the foundation and groundwork upon which Nigeria’s mining sector can grow towards contributing 10% to GDP in 2026,” says Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief of the leading mining trade publication Mining Review Africa. “If the newly appointed Olamilekan Adegbite follows in his footsteps, then the realisation of a vibrant mining sector in the next few years is undoubtedly achievable.”

She adds: “Mining Review Africa looks forward to hearing from Adegbite at this year’s Nigeria Mining Week which is the ideal platform to stay informed about government’s plans for bringing investment into the country.”

“Minister Adegbite holds the key”

The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have congratulated the newly appointed cabinet member, saying Minister Adegbite holds the key to driving the renewal of the Nigerian mining sector. ”We have been following developments in the mining industry since the appointment of the former cabinet in 2015 and have witnessed the development of the sector over the past five years” says Emmanuelle Nicholls, Group Director: Mining at Spintelligent, organisers of the annual Nigeria Mining Week exhibition and conference in Abuja in partnership with the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) and PwC Nigeria.

She adds: “the global mining community is now paying attention to the renaissance of mining in Nigeria and its interest continues to increase. Mining is fast becoming the industry of repute and promise for the diversification of the Nigerian economy. We have high hopes for the sector and wish for industry’s growth to continue at a steady rate over the next decade and we have faith in the new Minister of Mines and Steel Development Adegbite and in his commitment to the sector to lead this trajectory,” she concludes.

Official host ministry partner

The Nigerian Ministry of Mines and Steel Development is the official host ministry partner of the annual Nigeria Mining Week conference and exhibition, taking place from 14-16 October in Abuja. Since inception four years ago, both predecessors of Minister Adegbite, Governor Kayode Fayemi and most recently Mr Bawa Bwari, have attended the event in their capacity as Mining and Steel Development Minister either as keynote speaker or as VIP guest.

This year’s industry gathering in Abuja is expected to attract more than 1200 mining experts, 180+ mines and exploration companies, 40+ sponsors with more than 24 countries represented.

Leading industry supplier Barron is returning as a gold sponsor while AG Vision, Kian Smith Trade Co, Meridian Drilling & Exploration Services and PW Nigeria Ltd have also already confirmed as silver sponsors.

Read interviews with event ambassadors, speakers and sponsors at:http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com/interviews

Nigeria Mining Week dates and location:

14 October 2019: Pre-conference: Finance and investment day

15-16 October 2019: Opening Session, conference and exhibition

Venue: NAF Conference Centre and Suites, Abuja, Nigeria

The event organiser Spintelligent is a well-known trade conference and expo organiser on the continent. The company has particular expertise and experience in mining, infrastructure development and energy; including long-running flagship shows such as Future Energy Nigeria in Lagos, DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali and African Utility Week in Cape Town.

First Posted: http://www.nigeriaminingweek.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/iPAD_Nigeria