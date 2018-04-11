The United Democratic Front (UDF) stamped their authority in their Eastern Region stronghold when they emerged winners of Malindi Ward in Mangochi North East constituency while governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) could not be defeated in Milonde Ward in Mulanje South East constituency.

These are unofficial results as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce the final outcome of the elections this afternoon.

In Milonde Ward, DPP’S Mike Skinner got 2719 votes defeating his closest challengers Donata Nyanga of Malawi Congress Party(MCP) who got 531 votes . Independent candidates Lackson Micheal got 127 votes, Leo Roy Panga I earned 140 votes and DIckies Somanje polled 80 votes.

UDF’s Kassim Limamu won the Malindi Ward after polling 2 735 votes and MCP’s Ambrosse Hamisi trained with 1 060 votes. People’s Party Hassan Chikuta polled 878 votes while George Chiwaula an independent candidate had 530 votes.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) will declare the official results. The by-elections wear characterised by voter low turn up.

The by-elections in the two wards, follow the deaths of the incumbents John Saidi Macollera of Malindi Ward, who died on December 1 2017 and Felix Majawa, who died on December 12 the same year.