The Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Malawi, Thomas Luke Msusa on Friday asked Malawians to choose wisely in the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Msusa was speaking during the 85th graduation ceremony for Form four students at Providence Girls Secondary School in Mulanje.

The Archbishop said Malawians should vote for leaders who are calm, patient and development conscious.

“Leaders should not threaten people. We don’t want to hear words like ndikunyenyanyenyani, I will crush you,” Msusa said.

Msusa urged political leaders to desist from tribalism and regionalism.

The call comes barely nine nine months before the nation goes for polls in 2019.