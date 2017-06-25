The Archbishop of Lilongwe Archdiocese His Lordship Tarcizio Ziyaye said on Friday that modern media has a responsibility of shaping the growth of Christianity among the clergy and ordinary members of the church.

Archbishop Ziyaye said this after visiting and blessing Pauline Book & Media Centre in Area 3, Lilongwe.

“The church encourages people to always nourish their spiritual life and this media centre is a powerful tool of spreading the church teachings and doctrines in fostering this mission,” said Ziyaye after sprinkling Holy Water in and around the media centre.

Pauline Book & Media Centre is an international media centre operational in 50 countries across the world.

The media centres are an expression of the ministry of the Daughters of St Paul, a congregation of religious women founded to spread the gospel through channels of modern media, according to Sister Praxides, one of the custodians at the Area 3 centre.

She said the media centres operate with the philosophical guidance and teachings of their founder, Blessed Father James Alberione, who believes that if the means of progress serve evangelization (like modern forms of media), they are consecrated and elevated to the highest dignity.

“The media centres live up to the founder’s philosophy that states that ‘The office of the writer, the location of technical apostolate and the book centre become church and pulpit, and that whoever works there assumes the dignity of an apostle’,” she said.

Pauline Book & Media Centres deals with publishing, production and distribution of print and audio-visual materials about religion and spirituality. It also run Television and radio stations.