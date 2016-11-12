Police in Nkhata bay, the eastern district in the northern region of Malawi, are hunting for six unknown robbers who broke into the district’s First Merchant Bank (FMB) and went away with equipment worth K2, 700, 000 on Friday.Confirming the development, Nkhata bay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau said the suspects will be charged with the offense of robbery with violence when arrested which is against section 301 of the penal code.

According to Esau, the incident happened around the wee hours.

“The robbers who carried panga knives invaded the area and tied up the two G4s guards with ropes before breaking the door,” said Esau.

“After managing to break down the door the robbers only stole an electric equipment known as Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) worth K2, 700, 000,” he disclosed.

Meanwhile the Nkhata bay police spokesperson is appealing to the community to report any person suspected to commit this crime to the police.