BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Unidentified armed thugs on Wednesday raided the house of veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira at Chigumura in Blantyre.

The development comes barely weeks after dumping the opposition People’s Party (PP) and joining the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Mpinganjira confirmed of the development in an interview with the press. He said the development occurred around the morning hours.

According to Mpinganjira the robbers have gone away with almost all households items. He also said the armed thugs have also smashed family vehicles on their way out.

“I have referred the matter to the police,” said Mpinganjira.

However, the police are yet to comment on the matter.