By Rabson Woodwell

Soccer analyst and former player of Malawi national football team Peterkins Kayira has argued that the Lilongwe venue for the second finals of FISD Challenge cup involving Moyale Barracks fc and Kamuzu Barracks fc will not receive an impressive terrace patronage

Kayira was speaking this as the game comes forth this weekend Saturday 9 December, 2017 at civo stadium in Lilongwe.

“However the best venue for the game would be Mzuzu stadium where people there lack such kind of high tempo games, and Lilongwe has had plenty of them which does not really give huge attraction to people dwelling in Lilongwe.

“Even in terms of business, in Lilongwe there are already customers for Fisd rather than in Mzuzu so I hope this would be the best time to find customers who can buy FISD products in Mzuzu.

“People will be looking for entertainment which I don’t think this game will offer to Lilongwe.” Kayira analysed.

KB reached finals after beating Masters Security 5-4 through post match penalties after the game ended 2 all at Civo stadium and Moyale booted bout Nyasa Big bullets 5-4 on penalties after the game regulated 2-2

The winner of the cup will get MK12 million and runners up MK5M plus individual and media awards.

Speaking to coach for Kamuzu barracks Billy Phambala he sounded evident that failing to defend TNM title the cup would be their consolation.

“We can’t lose this opportunity again. Already, when we knew that we could not defend TNM championship we set our focus on this cup because we knew that only this can offer us happiness in the year 2017,” Phambala said.

And he also reacted that having the game in Lilongwe its an advantage to KB because the team has more supporters in Lilongwe than Moyale

However his counter apart assistant coach for Moyale Charles Kamanga was quick to say they are very ready and they also don’t want to lose this cup.

“We are so ready to release bullets to our fellow soldiers and when we will be returning to Mzuzu from Lilongwe we will have our cup on board,” Kamanga commented.