Petr Cech is in danger of missing Arsenal’s north London derby clash with Tottenham through injury, Arsene Wenger has confirmed.

The goalkeeper hobbled off in the second half of the Gunners’ 5-1 demolition of Everton on Saturday, with Colombian David Ospina replacing him.

Cech received a kick to his calf and, while there are no long-term concerns about his condition, Wenger remains unsure if he will be ready for Saturday’s trip to bitter rivals Spurs.

However, Wenger could potentially have both Danny Welbeck (hip) and Nacho Monreal (illness) available for selection once again.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Wenger said: “We should have a similar squad to Everton.

“Maybe Danny Welbeck will be back, but we are not sure with Cech. We had a few problems with Cech and he has not practised. I don’t know if he should be available. Nacho Monreal should be alright, so it should be a similar squad.

“I’ve no problem with that [having to make do without Cech]. Ospina or Cech – I’ll make my decision on Friday (today). I will not take any risks if he’s not 100 per cent because I’ve full confidence in Ospina.”