LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Reports reaching the Maravi Post shows that unknown people believed to be of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) followers early Friday morning attempted to torch Mayi Makuta’s house in Lilongwe.

Mayi Makuta who is a strong advocator for Vice President Saulos Chilima.

She is also the former advisor to President Peter Mutharika on women affairs who was replaced by former Peoples Party (PP) faithful Clara Makungwa recently.

According to sources, by God’s grace, the petrol bomb failed to detonate as it landed at the gate and not close to the main house.

The case has been reported to police who are yet to respond and investigate on the matter.

There has been nasty scenes following Malawi First Lady Callista Mutharika after publicly drummed up support for VP Chilima against Mutharika to stand for DPP in the 2019 presidential race.

Division are getting deeper of two camps; Chilima and Mutharika.