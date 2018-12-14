Suspected-Asian-Kidnappers

Malawi police have on Thursday arrested four Asians men for allegedly kidnapping a seven year old boy, Maravi Post has learnt.

According to the police report, the incident occurred on Wednesday in the commercial city of Malawi, Blantyre.

The victim according to the report is a son of a 34 year old Muhammed Shail, a Malawian of Asian origin who is also a businessman.

Tahil was the one reported to the police that his son, Tahil Shail was kidnapped by unknown persons at Mpingwe,

house number 60 in Limbe Township.

Police identified the suspects as a 23 year old Hanza Akbar, a 35 year old Salman Khan, a 24 year old Faraz Khan, a 22 year old Shazed Khan all Malawians by Asians origin and a 21 year old Ibrahim Mataya, a 19 year old Fahim Azafer as well as a 25 year old Lehras Khan. nationality Pakistan.

“All the suspects have been connected by the first suspect who is the in law to the father’s victim,” reads part of the report.

The suspects used a vehicle, Toyota Fortuner Reg. Number DZ 5044 to kidnap the child from Mpingwe and car Volkswagen POLO reg. Number .CA 1658 which was used to drop the child Kanjedza mosque.

Meanwhile investigations are still underway to arrest more suspect in connection with the case.