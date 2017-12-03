Six unidentified thugs on Friday attacked and severely injured AFORD district deputy governor for Rumphi, Newton Harawa, Maravi Post has established.

Confirming the development, the victim who is currently battling for his life at Livingstonia hospital said the incidence occurred around 8 pm when he was going back home from a nearby trading center.

Harawa said the thugs who used sharp weapons with a plan to take his life boarded a Toyota Ipsum vehicle, registration number RU 1020.

According to him, he suspect that the thugs were sent by the Party’s President Enoch Chihana because of holding a press briefing and petition him against his silence on the Monday fracas where his personal assistant and bodyguard severely attacked AFORD secretary general Christopher Ritchie and regional governor for the center Mr Kamoto.

Harawa disclosed to this reporter that the same Chihana’s driver warned to kill him on Friday morning before the incidence.

“I don’t doubt that Chihana is behind the scene. His driver called me through phone saying they have planned to kill me for condemning his boss. I did not reported the matter as I thought it was a joke,” said Harawa.

He said he rescued by some members of the community who managed to detain the vehicle and catch two of the suspects.

“The doctors said my ribs have been broken. Apart from that my arms, head and legs are severely injured. I will die for the truth,” he added.

According to him, the two suspects were taken to Ntchenache police station by the community.

Reacting to the development, Chihana told this reporter that Harawa is just fine and that the news was fake as well as strange to him.

“I talked to him through phone recently. He said he was fine and did not say anything like that,” said Chihana.

However, Harawa said Chihana was lying to say he talked to him saying “he is a big crook, I have not talked to him today and I don’t want because he is after my life.”

Meanwhile, some political commentators have faulted Chihana for failing to take action against his driver and bodyguard soon after beating two of his party’s senior members on Monday in Lilongwe on the meeting he organized.

According to them it is high time the law enforcers take a step before life is lost.

The pundits have also asked the AFORD officials to hold a convention as soon as possible in order to end the disagreement which has rocked the party.