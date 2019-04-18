LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Board of ActionAid Malawi (AAM) has appointed Assan Golowa-Phiri as its new AAM Executive Director, effective April 15 2019.
“The Board congratulates Mr. Golowa-Phiri as he assumes this challenging but fulfilling position. The Board believes Assan’s qualifications and career credentials will significantly contribute to the achieve AAM promises set out in AAM Country Strategy Paper(V), Action for Social Justice.
“Once again, AAM Board wishes to thank Government of Malawi, donor community, Civil Society Organisations, the Media and general public in advancing for a just, equitable and sustainable Malawi together,” excited Malata.
Assan holds MBA in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University (USA), an MA in Rural Social Development from Reading University (UK) as well as Bachelor of Public Administration from the University of Malawi.
He is a member of the Humanitarian Accountability Partnership, the Africa Evaluation Association and holds membership to several associations and Networks both locally and internationally.
Additionally, he is a Master Gender Trainer.