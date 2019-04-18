LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Board of ActionAid Malawi (AAM) has appointed Assan Golowa-Phiri as its new AAM Executive Director, effective April 15 2019.

In a press statement signed by AAM Board Chairperson, Professor Address Malata believes Assan’s qualifications and career credentials will significantly contribute to the achieve AAM promises set out in AAM Country Strategy Paper(V), Action for Social Justice.

“The Board congratulates Mr. Golowa-Phiri as he assumes this challenging but fulfilling position. The Board believes Assan’s qualifications and career credentials will significantly contribute to the achieve AAM promises set out in AAM Country Strategy Paper(V), Action for Social Justice. “Once again, AAM Board wishes to thank Government of Malawi, donor community, Civil Society Organisations, the Media and general public in advancing for a just, equitable and sustainable Malawi together,” excited Malata.

Golowa-Phiri is a Malawian national with over 18 years local and international experience in the development sector.

He worked in World Vision International initially as an Operations Director (Southern Malawi) and later as Southern Africa Programme Effectiveness Specialist covering 9 Country Offices.

He later joined Concern Worldwide in Sudan as Programme Director. Assan has just concluded his assignment in Tanzania as Country Director for BRAC International.