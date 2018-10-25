LILONGWE-The Director of Assets declaration Christopher Tukula on Thursday told journalists in the capital Lilongwe that the body has written President Peter Mutharika to fire one cabinet Minister Grace Obama Chiumia for failing to declare her assets required by the law.

Tukula further said the institution has also pen Speaker of National Assembly to declare Chiumia and other six Members of Parliament (MPs) their seats vacant on the same breach of law.

Minister Chiumia including former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda are among other law makers who have not yet declared their assets.