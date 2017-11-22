By Joshua Williams Orwell Jr.

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-The Association for Magistrates in Malawi(AMA) will hold its 2nd Annual General Conference in Mponela, Dowa from the 29th November to 1st December, 2017 and presented will be the much awaited ” Collective Bargaining Agreement which will be used as a tool of conflict resolution between the Judicial Service Commission and AMA.”

In an interview with Maravi Post, spokesperson of the organization Patrick Mwamale disclosed that the conference intends to brainstorm issues raised by the public as there have been complaints about the delay in the delivery of justice.

If adopted the Collective Bargaining Agreements, could lead to the end of strikes by the judiciary support staffs through round-table negotiations.

The strikes have been paralyzing courts throughout the country and Mwamale could not hide the displeasure of the organization with the Judicial Support staff strikes remarking saying “once courts are closed, it is the people of Malawi that suffers hence the organization decided to come up with the agreement.”

This year’s theme is on “Access to Justice: A Fundamental Tool for Achieving Sustainable Social Economic Development and Equitable Enjoyment of Human Rights in Malawi”.

The magistrates will also receive further training on how they can deal with corruption.

Mwamale highlighted the organization’s major achievement since with its inception as establishing coordination between magistrates and judges which has made disseminating judgment from higher court easier and that now they are able to channel their grievances to the management and executive.