As count-down to the first ever ‘Be More’ race continues more renowned athletes, companies and individuals are joining the race scheduled to take place in Lilongwe on July 30.

The latest individual to join the race is Blantyre-based legal practitioner, golfer and basketball playerVictor Jere.

“I would like to play my part in the cause to raise funds aimed to keep the girl-child in school, which isthe main reason for this race by Standard Bank. Secondly, I would like to challenge myself as an athlete;as you know I play golf and before that was active with basketball,” he said.

Jere will be attempting the 21 KM marathon category. He said the “Be More” represents a quest forphysical and mental well-being and the desire to inspire.

He commended Standard Bank for this initiative which is going beyond marathon but also challenging people to do more in life.

“Standard Bank’s core business has nothing to do with keeping the Malawian Girl Child in school or promoting healthy living amongst Malawians but through this initiative Standard Bank is being more thanjust an ordinary bank. I hope more people, companies and individuals alike will embrace this mentality and try to be more than what they do. Let’s be more for one another,”

“Don’t always wait for chances, create chances. Don’t wait for things to happen make things happen It’s not always about winning, it’s about having fun. However, it’s much more fun when you win,” he added