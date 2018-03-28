Athletics Association of Malawi (AAM) has hailed Standard Bank for bringing back the second edition of Be More Race scheduled to take place in Lilongwe on June 9, 2018 saying it is a motivation to athletes in the country.

AAM General Secretary Francis Chitembeya said the association is looking forward to another well-organized race of international standard as it were last year.

“The race is important as it is a motivation not only to athletes by to the association as a whole. Be more race is very vital to athletes as it stands to be the only motivational race in the land to as far as nurturing talent is concerned ,” said Chitembeya.

He said the association is expecting over 200 registered athletes to take part during the 2018 Be More race.

“We are expecting to have a booming number of over 200 registered athletes this year to showcase at the Be More Race as reports from different training base have indicated that more athletes are eyeing for this race,” he said.

He said the athletics is also impressed with the increase in prize money and the whole organization of the event

“This is very impressing news to our athletes and the increase in money prize will attract more people across the country to come for this important race. Corporate companies like standard bank hosting such championship clearly indicates that the company has great passion for the people, valuing on how to support the community,” he said.

The June 9 race will stretch from Standard Bank Head Office in Lilongwe City Centre and stretch out to Area 18, Mtandire, Area 49, Area 9, Area 6, Area 47, Area 10 and head back towards the City Centre and finish at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) over a distance of 21.2 kilometers.

The race has been split into three key legs of 5 km, 15 km and 21.2 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. A registration fee will apply for marathoners as well as profession athletes. Companies and organisations are encouraged to register as teams.

During the 2017 Be More Race, Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima was the most high-profile Malawian to join and endorse Standard Bank’s “Be More”