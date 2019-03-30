Chakwera. Chilima and Muluzi

By Victoria Milanzi

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As the presidential debates are being held at Bingu International Conference Center(BICC) in Lilongwe, leader of the United Democratic Front(UDF) Atupere Muluzi has asked United Transformation Movement (UTM) president Saulos Chilima to stop politics of anger.

The debate which is being organised by Media Institute for Sourthen Africa(MISA) Malawi had three presidents on the podium namely,Saulos Chilima, Lazarus Chakwera and Atupele Muluzi.

For a long time Muluzi has been asking Malawians to stop politics of castigation as it takes the nation no where.

Responding to a question asked by UTM president Saulos Chilima during the debate, who asked UDF president Atupele Muluzi if has ever taken over government before, Muluzi said it is time to stop politics that comes with range or anger.

“This is the kind of politics we want to end in the country, politics of anger”, said Muluzi.

Muluzi also urged all Malawians to go and vote for someone who has experience in politics.

He also said Malawians should avoid voting for people who express anger because they will only rule the country with revenge.

However, President Peter Mutharika was also invited to the debate but he didn’t make it.

Some quarters have argued that this shows how our current leader and his vice president Overton Chimulilenji as being people who are not accountable.