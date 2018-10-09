In a presser made available to media, The Ministry of Health and Population is said to hold its Joint Annual Review meeting on 10th October, 2018 at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe from 8.30am. The main objective of the meeting is to review the performance of the health sector based on Health Sector Strategic Plan (HSSP and Performance Monitoring Indicators and reform areas among others, in line with Universal Health Coverage.

The theme for this year’s meeting is

�HSSP 2 Year One – Counting Progress

�. Through various presentations and open discussions, participants will review the country’s progress and future perspectives with regard to health service delivery.

The meeting will present activities carried out in the 2017/2018 Financial Year. It will assess the achievements and discuss challenges facing the health sector as well as identify gaps in the implementation of policies and programmes and then come up with actions and milestones to be assessed at the next joint review meeting.

The Ministry has invited its key stakeholders from Government, Non-Governmental Organisations and Development partners. The meeting will be opened by the Minister of Health and Population, Honourable Atupele Muluzi, M.P.

Finally, the Ministry would like to reiterate its commitment to ensuring universal health care to all people in Malawi. It continues to work with districts and communities and improve the quality of care it provides to our citizens.