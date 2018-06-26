Malawi is attending the 31st Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State & Govt of the African Union (AU) which is underway in Nouakchott, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

The summit will discuss the progress review on the institutional reform & self-financing of the African Union, peace, security & humanitarian situation on the continent, the Continental Free Trade Area & the African Common Position on the future of ACP/EU

