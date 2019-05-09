Aubameyang’s hat-trick sends Arsenal into Europa League finals

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a superb hat-trick as Arsenal stormed into the Europa League final by winning 4-2 away to Valencia, progressing 7-3 on aggregate.

Kevin Gameiro’s early opener cut the deficit for Valencia, beaten 3-1 last week, but Aubameyang swiftly hit back for the Gunners at Mestalla on Thursday.

And when Alexandre Lacazette, who scored twice in the first leg, put Arsenal ahead, their place in the Baku final later this month was seemingly secure, despite this week’s European drama.