Blantyre, 17th July: In-form Be Forward Nigerian Wanderers striker, Babatunde Adepoju has won people’s approval as the most outstanding player for the month of June in the country’s top league, the TNM Super League.

Babatude who emerged winner through a voting process in the TNM’s Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion, amassed 1,062 votes to beat other four contestants to the monthly prize. He takes home K100,000 from TNM PLC, the elite league Sponsors.

Nyasa Big Bullet’s Peter Banda came second with 518 while Christopher Mtambo of Savenda Chitipa was on third with 201 votes. Micium Mhone of Blue Eagles and Misheck Selemani of Karonga United shared fourth and fifth positions with 89 and 52 votes respectively.

TNM PLC Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager, Limbani Nsapato, said the Player of the Month Award is an additional incentive to both fans and clubs and promotes active engagement of the soccer fans.

He said TNM remains committed to creating a platform for active engagement of soccer fans in addition to the other activities such as the predict-and-win with Zampira Promotion.

“The Fans Player of the Month award underscores this commitment. Now there will be something for everyone. As TNM, we will continue to innovate to ensure that soccer fans, players and clubs all have a reason to smile every season,” he said.

To come up with the winner, TNM in partnership with league managers, Super League of Malawi (SULOM) comes up with a shortlist of five outstanding players from which fans vote for their favourite one by dialing *1515# and choose ‘Player of the Month”.

Every week TNM gives out K50,000 cash to 3 winners and K1,000 Airtime to 50 winners while ‘Daily Question’ winner gets K100, 000 and three K100,000 monthly prizes.

This year, courtesy of Zampira promotion, three lucky winners will fly to Spain in September to watch a Real Madrid game. Grand winner will cart home K2 million and the first and second runner up will go away with a motorbike and plasma screen respectively.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction of the featured games to 1515 or dial *1515# and select the prediction option. The promotion draws are being conducted on a weekly and monthly interval before the grand draw which