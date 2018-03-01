Police in Chikwawa are hunting for thugs who brutally killed a 5-year-old baby-girl before chopping off her private parts.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Wednesday night at Goma Village, Traditional Authority (T.A) N’gabu in the district.

Foster Benjamin Chikwawa Police Station spokesperson told The Maravi Post that the little girl was discovered dead behind Goma Catholic Primary School

Benjamin disclosed that it is said that the girl’s mother left home in the evening to hunt for locusts in the bush.

The police publicist added that the deceased mother had left home the deceased and her 10-year-old son.

“The mother spent the whole night hunting and proceeded to the market on Thursday morning without checking on her children. Whilst at the market, the mother got shocked to hear that her daughter had been found dead with her private parts cut off.

“Postmortem results from Ngabu Rural Hospital showed that the little girl had died of severe loss of blood and spinal injury. Police are therefore urging the public to bring forth any information that will lead to the arrest of the brutal murderers,” urges Benjamin.