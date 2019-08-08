Withering cross-examination from AG Kalekeni Kaphale has Saulos Chilima looking like he brought a case without Merit. If I was advising UTM and its lawyers I would say ‘burn the midnight oil’ to regroup.

AG Kaphale: You will confirm to this court that your political party was advised to strictly check the counting of the votes.

Saulos Chilima: My Lord, my Lady, I confirm the instruction.

AG Kaphale: Because valid votes are the ones that determine the winner. It’s remarkable that no monitor has told the court that the votes were marred with irregularities.

Saulos Chilima: My lady, my Lord. That’s true in some cases.

So with Anticipation we await tomorrow’s cross-examination, Will Chilima redeem himself?

Justice Potani said the court is happy the proceedings have started and expressed hope the proceedings will continue smoothly