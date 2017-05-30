A bodyguard to former Malawi President Dr Bakili Muluzi, Sargent Osman Moyo, a Malawi Police officer, was arrested on Monday, for allegedly stealing motor vehicle parts at the residence of the former President.

According to a Maravi Post source, Moyo whose employment number is B2964, was arrested by his fellow men in uniform, after a search at his house.

Moyo is being kept in custodyat Blantyre police station, according to our source.

However, the stolen items, which included a wheel spanner, and 3 motor vehicle lens are said to have been recovered.

according to reporting in the past, cases of theft by public servants, are rampant at the Former head of state’s resident.

Moyo appeared before the Blantyre Magistrate Court in Tuesday, and pleaded guilty to the charge of theft.