Alick Mhango

BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi Police in the eastern district of Balaka are keeping in custody a 27 -year old man for killing the step daughter.

Precious Makuta, Balaka police station publicist identified the deceased aged 12 yea as Malita January of John Nakapa village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Chanthunya in Balaka district while the suspect as Rodney Ligomeka 27years of the same particulars.

According to the mother of the deceased, Mrs Elizabeth Foster, 34 years of the same particulars, family misunderstandings erupted between the accused and the reporter that resulted into a fight. This happened on the 22nd September, 2018 at around 08:00hrs at John Nakata village.

Makuta said the deceased who was in standard six at Kangankundi primary school, wanted to cease the fight by separating the two, unfortunately the accused turned against the deceased and assaulted her on the head.

“She collapsed on the spot and was quickly taken to Kankao health center who was latter referred to Balaka district hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

“Medical personnel from the hospital, after postmortem, confirmed that death was due to severe head injury as well as trauma,” said Makuta.

Currently, the suspect is under custody and will appear in the court of law very soon to answer the charge of murder after all the investigations are done.

Police would therefore like to advise members of the general public that whenever misunderstandings erupts in the family, it is advised to resolve matters amicably to avoid losing lives of such innocent people.