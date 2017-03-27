The Member of Parliament (MP) for Balaka north, the eastern district of Malawi Lucius Banda on Sundayattacked President Peter Mutharika over the remarks the President made on the alliance between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and United Democratic Front (UDF).

During the launch of Community Technical Colleges in the eastern region, which was held in Mangochi, President Mutharika accused Banda of being against the DPP-UDF alliance.

“The relationship between the DPP and the UDF is going smoothly. Our aim is to help each other in developing the country and I assure you that it will not end,” Mutharika said.

“However, there is only one person (referring to Lucius Banda) who is trying to destroy our relationship but (he) will not succeed.”the President said.

In response to the attack, Banda, who is the only UDF MP refused to join the coalition, accused Mutharika of speaking out of ignorance.

According to him, there is no memorandum of understanding between the two parties, hence Mutharika’s remarks was unfortunate.

“I think the President is misled, he is a lawyer and is not expected to comment on this issue especially because there is no legal documents,” Banda said.

Some political pundits have also criticized the alliance and spoken against it, saying it is weakening opposition parties in the country.

However, while admitting that there is no signed documents between the two parties, the UDF general-secretary Ken Ndanga, defended the DPP-UDF alliance is aimed at changing the political atmosphere in the country.