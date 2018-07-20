Member of Parliament for Balaka North Lucius Banda has pulled out of the presidential race in the United Democratic Front (UDF) just two weeks before the party’s elective convention scheduled for Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

UDF is scheduled to hold its much awaited convention from August 1, 2018 at Comesa Hall in Blantyre and Banda was set to challenge the incumbent President Atupele Muluzi who is also Minister of Health and Population under President Peter Mutharika.

Lucius has even released a song praising Chilima an indication that is up to the movement leaving UDF completely out.

According to Banda, the decision to pull out of the presidential race follows Atupele’s current activeness on UDF matters and his interest to revamp the party ahead of the forthcoming 2019 polls.

Banda said he will support Atupele at the convention.

When asked on the rumours hovering on the social media indicating that he has joined the Chilima Movement, a grouping that is advocating for the candidature of State Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima in the forthcoming polls, Banda dodged the question saying it’s the topic for another day.