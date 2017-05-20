BALAKA-(MaraviPost) -Balaka Town’s former Council Accounts Clerk, 40-year old Hastings Mwachibe, is under police custody in the eastern district of Balaka for allegedly misappropriating MK8 million from the deceased estate coffers.

According to Balaka police station publicist Edith Kachotsa, the suspect, who is currently working at the Balaka District Hospital, was previously working as an accounts clerk at Town Council, in the deceased estate office.

Kachotsa said it is alleged that between the years 2009 and 2013, Mwachibe illegally withdrew money from the beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

However, a recent internal auditor’s report at the district council, exposed Mwachibe’s financial mismanagement, and tactics of embezzling funds, which included withdrawing more money than was requested by the beneficiaries.

“In addition, the suspect masterminded payments that were made from the accounts office, without the beneficiaries’ signatures, and sometimes on false signatures.

“Mwachibe will appear in court soon, to answer to three counts of theft by servant, forgery, and altering documents, and abuse of office,” said Kachotsa.

The suspect hails from Guta village, Traditional Authority (T.A.) Bibikulunda in Salima district.