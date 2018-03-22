BALAKA-(MaraviPost)-A 32-year-old Christina is battling with scalds at Machinga District Hospital after her brother in-law identified as Lovemore Josep ,poured hot porridge onto her.

Edith Kachotsa, Balaka Police Station Public Relations Officer told The Maravi Post that on this fateful day the victim Christina and her young sister went to cheer her sick daughter who was admitted at Machinga District Hospital.

The police publicis said, on their way back, the two met with Joseph who is a husband to the victim’s sister.

Kachotsa added that the suspect eventually, started insulting the wife without disclosing the reasons.

“The two got on with the quarrel till they reached their house where Joseph started assaulting his wife. The victim followed the couple to rescue her sister but in course of the attempt, her brother in-law took a pot full of hot porridge and poured onto her.

“Matter was reported at Balaka Police and the 22-year-old Joseph was arrested. He will appear in court soon to answer the case of Acts Intended to Cause Grevious Harm contrary to section 235 of penal code,” said Kachotsa

The suspect Joseph hails from Mmanga village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Nsamala in Balaka.