BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the weekend disclosed that it has finished printing ballot papers for the October 17 by-elections slated for Lilongwe, Blantyre, Dedza and Nsanje districts.

MEC Director of Media and Public Relations Sangwani Mwafulirwa, said the ballot papers are currently being kept at their head office in Blantyre and awaiting dispatch to the respective district councils this coming weekend.

In a press statement made available to the Maravi Post, the MEC reminds all contesting political parties, candidates, and civil society organisations (CSOs), to send their monitors to witness the delivery process, including the opening of the room where the ballot papers are being kept.

The Commission said that the dispatch and arrival in the councils as well as the pre-inspection exercise will take place consecutively.

MEC added that pre-inspection of polling materials in all the polling stations will be held on October 16, where presiding officers shall open the materials to check if they are in good order and quantity.

“On October 15, the ballot papers and other polling materials shall be dispatched to the polling centres from the councils.

Political parties and candidates are advised to send their monitors to witness this exercise, which starts from 9am at the council offices,” reads the statement.

In Nsanje Lalanje and Lilongwe Msozi North, the by-elections are being held following the death of former parliamentarians Sam Ganda of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Highton Jiya (Malawi Congress Party-MCP) respectively.

In Lilongwe South East, the by-elections are as a result of the Supreme Court of Appeal order to have a re-run after nullifying the 2014 outcome.