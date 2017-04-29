Nkhata-bay Magistrate Court, on Friday convicted and sentenced 25-year old Bright Banda to 9 years’ imprisonment with hard labour (IHL), after he was found guilty for breaking into a building and committing a felony. The Court through police prosecutor Sergeant Keston Chiona, heard that Banda and eight others, who are still at large, broke into Nkhata-bay New Building Society (NBS) bank on 29 April 2017 at night and stole television unit and a subscriber unit. They then tampered with ATM back door, Chubb door for strong room and took three desk top computers.

Banda was arrested on the same night. When appeared before the Court, he pleaded guilty to the charge of breaking into a building and committing a felony, which is contrary to section 311 of the country’s Penal Code.

In mitigation, Banda pleaded for leniency when sentencing him; he said he was deceived by his friends.

However, in passing judgement, First Grade Magistrate Maston Phiri, concurred with the State on its submission that cases of this nature, are on the rise in the district, and as a measure to end this rise, the convict deserved a stiffer punishment.

Magistrate Phiri then sentenced Banda to serve 9 years imprisonment with hard labor, with effect from the date of his arrest. Bright Banda comes from Chileka village, in the area of Traditional Authority (TA ) Kalolo in Lilongwe.