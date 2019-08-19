Barack Obama University College as at March 2018. [File, Standard]

NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-President Barack Obama University College has finally opened its doors to students after a five-year wait.

This is after Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology took it as a constituent college.

Students in the department of Agriculture and Food Science will study in the new university college in Siaya town, which was formerly known as the Agricultural Training Centre (ATC).

A memo signed by Joseph Bosire, Jaramogi university deputy vice-chancellor dated August 14, announced programmes at President Barack Obama University begin today.

Prof Bosire directed that first year students report at the Bondo main campus where registration and orientation will take place. They will be moved to ATC in Siaya town by August 24 where full orientation will be done and official studies start.

The county government has invested Sh140 million in building various infrastructure to revamp the institution.

County Secretary Joseph Ogutu confirmed that finally the project was complete and had open its doors to start operating officially.

“We are excited that finally the college university is up and running. It has taken a long time but we are finally here. Remember this is one of the projects the Governor initiated in his first term.We hope the university will lead to the social economic development of the region,” added Ogutu.

The university sits on 56 acres.

Source: standardmedia.co.ke