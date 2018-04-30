By Henry Bushnell-FC Yahoo

Barcelona sealed the La Liga title tonight against Deportivo La Coruna with a 4-2 win that saw Lionel Messi score a hat-trick.

Ernesto Valverde’s side are bidding to go through the league season unbeaten and went into the game 12 points clear of Atletico Madrid, and a further four clear of Real Madrid.

With the Copa del Rey already in the trophy cabinet, Barcelona have now clinched a domestic double.

The only disappointment will be that Valverde’s side failed to make a major impact on the Champions League this season.