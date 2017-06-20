This week BBC Africa will be telling the stories of refugees in Africa on TV and Radio and online, to tie in with World Refugee day ‪on Tuesday 20th June‬.
This will include a special edition of BBC Africa Debate from Kampala, Uganda, asking: Is Uganda the best place in the world to be a refugee?

Sub-Saharan Africa is home to more than one in four of the world’s refugees – the largest number after the Middle East. Millions of people live in camps, where work can be scarce and insecurity high. Uganda has taken a different approach to housing its large refugee population: they are given land, access to education and healthcare, and allowed to start businesses – an approach many experts say has been very successful.
Presenter, Nancy Kacungira will be joined by a local audience and expert guests including representatives from the government, policy makers and refugees. The recording will take place ‪on Thurs 22nd June‬. The debate will ask, is the Ugandan model something other countries should adopt? And is it sustainable in the long term?
The programme will be available to listen to ‪on Friday 23rd June at 1900 GMT‬ on the BBC World Service, and online here: BBC Africa Debate . Listeners can join the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.
The programme will be available to listen to ‪on Friday 23rd June at 1900 GMT‬ on the BBC World Service, and online here: BBC Africa Debate . Listeners can join the discussion by using the hashtag #BBCAfricaDebate on social media.
: