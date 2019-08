LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-BBNaija Pepper Dem housemate, Khafi broke down in tears after her lover Gedoni was evicted from the show.

Khafi who could not curtain the hurt of her love interest, Gedoni being evicted from the BBNaija show immediately broke down in tears after he was evicted from the show.

Her friend Tacha can be seen consoling her while she cried uncontrollably.

Source:lailasnews.com