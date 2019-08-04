BBNaija 2019 housemate, Jeff has been evicted from the BBNaija 2019 reality TV show season 4 tagged “Pepper Dem”.

When Ebuka revealed that at least one person would be evicted from the show, viewers were tense because no one wanted their fave to be kicked out of the house.

Tacha, Mike, Omashola and Jeff were put up for eviction this week but unfortunately, Jeff ended his quest for the N60 million star prize pegged on the reality TV show as he could not survive today’s eviction.

This brings the number of evicted housemates to a total of eight with Thelma, Nelson, Tuoyo, KimOprah, Ella, Avala and Isilomo already out of the show.

Despite the crushing disappointment fans of the newly evicted housemate experienced, the crowd at the eviction show were thrilled as Ebuka in his usual manner came on stage in an awesome outfit.

T-Classic, who performed during the eviction show thrilled the crowd with his exciting sound and they had no choice but to groove to his amazing performance. As a matter of fact, fans jumped to their feet when T-Classic performed his hit single ‘Nobody fine pass you’.