BBNaija: What Frodd And Esther Plan To Do Against Tacha As Revenge Will Shock You

In an act of revenge towards Tacha for getting nominated for possible eviction on Sunday, Frodd and Esther were spotted plotting her downfall.

It was an unfortunate time for Frodd on Monday Night during the Nomination challenge.

The Cruisetopia had lost and they were all put up for possible eviction.

Esther, who was the Head of House, escaped and it was left for Elozonam, who had won the Veto Power on Sunday, to do a save and replace with a member of his team.

He opted to save Venita and replaced her with Frodd, who couldn’t hide his shock and disappointment.

@Baba___Alabi Tacha and Seyi Kid Bro Diane Felt so Uncomfortable immediately Elozonam Saved Venita.. She and Esther Looked at eachother like WTF. Frodd was Busy drinking empty Plastic. KARMA IS A BITCH #BBNaija After they concluded the process, Frodd, who was still bitter about Elozonam’s decision, was spotted talking to Esther about it. He expressed his distaste at the save and replace, saying Venita should have been replaced by Tacha because she has an army outside.

He went on to say that he would make sure to win the next Veto Power Game of chance so that he would put up Tacha in retaliation. Esther went on to assure him that he’d remain in the house to see Elozonam and Tacha leave.

Fans were surprised at the exchange between the two love birds and commented on their plan to put up Tacha for eviction the following week.