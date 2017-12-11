By: Rabson Woodwell

The flamboyant TNM Super League of Malawi favourites Be forward Wanderers FC gathered fabulous momentum over the weekend as they taught Mzuni students a classical and championship football lesson on Sunday at Civo stadium in Lilongwe.

Nomads team manager Steve Madeira told reporters after game that what they wanted was to win against and Mzuni saying its a green light to TNM glory.

“We told our boys that lets go play and teach them football in Lilongwe so that we can forget about this game. Remember this was a game that had a lot of issues involved. Many people developed emotions over this game so we wanted to prove people that we don’t take points from the table but on pitch, because many people thought by launching an appeal on that abandoned match in Balaka we wanted free points but we needed true justice.” Madeira narrated.

All the troubleS for Mzuni started with the motivational opener from Yamukani Chester who scored in 16th minute in the first half and that followed with the equaliser punched by Zeliat Nkhoma in 32nd minute and first half ended in 50-50 affairs.

Came second half, more fire came razing the hostels of Mzuni students rendering them hostel less after Esau Kanyenda was knocked down in the danger zone and captain Joseph Kamwendo could not make a mistake as he flared the ball past Chimwemwe Kunkwawa who was too flattered to see the penalty, making it 2-1 in 51st minute.

No much time passed as Peter Wadabwa in 65th minute ended his goal drought connecting a corner heading into the net making it 3-1 to Wanderers FC.

Alex Ngwira, Mzuni coach was quick to concede a defeat and he said his boys lost momentum and confidence soon after the penalty scored by Kamwendo which he called it dubious.

“We played well but our opponents had the game in mind and utilised all the chances converting all important goals and that has helped them win the match.

“Right now our focus will be on our remaining games against Blantyre united and Red Lions so that we can keep our mission alive in the league. And our hope is at least to finish on 40 points,” Ngwira explained.

As it stands, Be forward have 65 points accumulated from 28 games as their contender Nyasa Big Bullets and who have 61 points. Their next assignments this weekend, are against Masters Security and Dwangwa united and finish the season with Red Lions and Masters Security respectively.

The league is expected to rubber stamp everything on Saturday 23 December, 2017 when Silver Strikers will be rapping up the season with Civil Sporting and the holding champions Kamuzu Barracks hosting Dwangwa united.