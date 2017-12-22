BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Mighty Be Forward Wanderers is set to stage victory parade after winning the 2017 TNM Super League on Monday in a road show from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

Wanderers are scheduled to face Zomba based soldiers, Red Lions on Sunday at Civo stadium where they will be handed over the trophy marking the end of this year’s Super League Season.

After Sunday’s game, the team is expected to return back to their base in Blantyre on Monday.

The Club’s General Secretary, Mike Butao said fans should expect to see the Nomads players parading the glittering trophy from Lilongwe to Blantyre.

“We are going to have a road show of road shows; the greatest road party that the country has ever seen. We’ve got all the plans in place. It’s Christmas day at Lali-Lubani and everyone is going around with big smiles on their faces even if they’re from other teams. It’s going to be the greatest day in Wanderers soccer history,” he promised.

Butao explained that as one way of honouring late chairman of the club, George Chamangwana, the team would make a stopover at Salima turn-off, where Chamangwana’s mother resides.

“When George was alive we used to stop at his mother’s home to show her any trophy that we had won at that time, and per our tradition we will do the same on Sunday,” the GS disclosed.

He said that on December 26, Chamangwana’s family and players would take the trophy to Misesa cemetery in Limbe where George was laid to rest as a symbol of honouring his spirit.

A representative from their sponsors in Japan, Tai Saito arrived in the country on Wednesday via Chileka Airport to join the team’s party on Sunday.

Butao said apart from watching Sunday’s last game against Red Lions, the sponsor would join Wanderers fans on the parade with the trophy.

The Nomads registered three painful defeats at the hands of their traditional rivals and second placed, Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0, third placed, Silver Strikers 2-1 and fourth placed, Civil Sporting Club 2-0.

It has taken Wanderers 11 years solid years to claim the league title as it had been very elusive to them.