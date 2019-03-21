By Grace Dzuwa

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) in the ministry of Homeland Security this week warned people living in areas around Zomba City of possible flooding due to the weakest of Chagwa Dam located in the Zomba mountain.

According to the press statement released on Thursday, March 21 signed by Minister of Homeland and Security Nicholas Dausi says that the dam, which is at a disaster at approximately 14km fr district council offices , has had one of it’s major embankments eroded due to heavy rains.

Dausi also said that according to engineering experts, the Dam which measures 300×100 meters is likely to burst in the event of heavy and incessant rains and this may lead to flooding of Mulunguzi river, affecting areas and institutions such as mangasanja, old Naisi, Mulunguzi secondary school, Matawale and other areas along Mulunguzi river banks.

The Department would therefore, like to urge people around Zomba City and along Mulunguzi river banks to be on higher alert and devise quick evacuation plans in case of an emergency, he said.

In the meanwhile, engineers have been engaged to reduce the volume of water in the dam as they develop a lasting solution