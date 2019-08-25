By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Some President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets are said to be following Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairman Timothy Mtambo from Karonga on his way to Lilongwe.

The vehicle following Mtambo and his colleagues is a white Kia Sorento registration no. BT 1590.

Mtambo was addressing a citizen rally in Karonga at the weekend.

Our initial investigation have revealed that there are six DPP cadets and a police military officer in the vehicle.

We can reveal that the vehicle belongs to Pato Phoya, a well known DPP cadet who works for Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra).

There was no immediate reaction from police on the security alert on matter.

Malawians watch out and protect Mtambo and his friends!