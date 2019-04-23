By Darton Mlesi

A Malawian lady based in UK under a false name “Sandra Andu Ntonya” has finally been exposed as a full time Extortionist and a Madam.

Born and Raised in Lilongwe City,the central region of Malawi.

She came to UK in 1996 with her husband and son(mentally incapacitated).

Due to her unruly and immoral behavior,the husband filed for Divorce. She felt unleashed and unchained.

She went full throttle becoming a sex worker openly and publicaly. She registered herself as an escort with www.adultZone.com for Advertisement.

Through this platform she met a British Mp (Late) whom she convinced to fight for her in court to ask the British Government for Citizenship,below were her grounds to apply for Permanent Residence.

A single mother who walked away from an abusive husband (total deceit) and mentally disabled child whom needs special Medical care,which Malawi doesn’t offer.

That’s how she got legal papers in UK.

BLACKMAIL HISTORY

#1 House and Car

She finally got herself a Multi-Millionaire Married Man,who loved her dearly and did everything for her. As cunning and evil she is.

She started recording all her sex escapades with him and at a later stage she told him “she has videos and pictures of him in an uncompromising position and she will leak them to his wife and Public forums”.

The man was tensed,confused and under pressure. He asked her to mention her price to bury this recordings 6 feet underground.

Her price was “A House and A Mercedes Benz”. That’s the current house she is staying and the car she is driving-fruits of her Blackmail tactics.

Remember! while all this is happening. She is still satisfying other men with insatiable desires on daily basis in the house bought by a victim of her racketeering.

(2) Yaya and Kole Toure.

She claimed she was opportuned to service the hidden items between the legs of the Soccer Brothers and thought she will milk millions out of them by exposing their message chats(easy to create fake chats).

She was shocked to realize her plans won’t see the light of the day.

Then she went to UK Sun Tabloid to sell the story..she only walked away with a mere 130 pounds. That was the start of her downfall in Escort business.

(3) MALAWIAN VICTIMS

As she could barely get customers with this scandal and she became financially unstable. She devised a plan to defraud Wealthy and Influential Malawians.

As she knows,she is just an old used slut with deflated breasts. She thought doing boobs job will attract men but to no avail!

Then she decided to join Facebook Malawian Groups to lure young ladies to be used as pawns in her evil plans of Fraud.

She finally succeeded to entice two Malawian ladies based in Ireland (identities hidden)

Among the two ladies she chose one to defame and defraud a certain Man of God based in South Africa.

Luckily Enough! The lady realized quickly her sadistic scheme and exposed her through recorded voice notes which have gone viral.

She wanted to skin 100,000 Pounds out from the Man of God.

She didn’t stop there she went further in trying to assassinate politicians characters by using their slogans in sex Videos.

Last time she recorded herself with an underage boy a staunch supporter of a certain party in Malawi.

The Teenager (Boy) resides in UK but originally from Malawi. The video is still there for those doubting. That’s how demonic and possessed she is with lewd things.

A week ago.

With her new found Political friend(name withheld) they connived to blackmail a famous politician in Malawi by throwing threats on her Facebook page that the man should contact her, otherwise he can as well say Goodbye to his Career and Marriage.

The Politician never conceded.

She went berserk and hired a Nigerian Man,an ICT Specialist to Photoshop some pictures to depict the politician naked.

The pics were shared on her Twitter handle and Facebook Page. You can go there and see it for yourselves.

ADVICE

Keep away your boyfriends,husband’s..she loudly boasts on her pages that she fucks for fun and she can snatch any man just because she can.

Inform Your daughters,Sisters to keep a distance from her,as she is on a mission to recruit young ladies for prostitution and Blackmail business.

Will be back with more revelations.

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this article are not necessarily the views of the Publisher or the Editor of Maravi Post