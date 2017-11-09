The future of 350 girls at selected Community Day Secondary School is guaranteed after Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) secured a four-year sponsorship to cater for their school feels.

BEAM has secured over K21 million from the government of Peoples Republic of China through its “Keep the Girl in School” programme and the funds will support underprivileged students through the Chinese Ambassador’s Girls Sponsorship.

Speaking during the handover ceremony of a cheque at Kamuzu Palace on Wednesday, founder of BEAM Trust Gertrude Mutharika the sponsorship offers an opportunity to the trust to reach out and keep as many girls as possible in school.

“It is clear that a country cannot achieve meaningful development if it leaves the girl child behind in terms of education. It is against this background that the trust has put girls’ education at the centre of our mission to make Malawi Beautiful,”. Mutharika said.

She said educating a girl-child is a powerful tool towards women empowerment by breaking the circle of poverty as well as bringing to an end gender based violence against women and girls.

The First Lady commended the Chinese government for its support and investment in the education of the Malawian girl-child.

Chinese ambassador to Malawi Shi Ting Wang said his government always attaches great importance to the education sector.

“Education carries hundreds of millions of families’ expectations for a better life. Therefore, making sure that every boy or girl receives top education remains a top priority of our government.

“When we learnt that dropout rate of girls in rural Malawi is very high partly due to lack of school fees, we did not hesitate to make the decision and help change the situation,” Wang said.

The Chinese Embassy has helped BEAM Trust in a number of areas in education like the donation of three advanced sanitation trucks, initiating sponsorship of dropout students and erecting structures in some schools.

BEAM is providing education bursaries to over 1000 needy girls in a number of Community Day Secondary Schools across the country.

With the help from other stakeholders, the trust has also embarked on a programme to build hostels in some CDSSs in the country with the aim of shortening the distances that girls walk to and from school.