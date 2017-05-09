Two people have died after they took beer in an empty stomach in Nkhatabay, police have confirmed.

According to Nkhatabay police spokesperson Ignatius Esau, the two are a forty-two year old man Daniel Kamugoti and a fifty-five year old Michael Manda.

Esau told The Maravi Post that the incidents occurred in different places.

He said the first incidence involving Daniel Kangoti happened at Chiteka area in Mzuzu, where he went to sell timbers on 5 May, 2017.

“On his way back home, he stopped at a certain beer drinking joint where he started taking beer without eating anything and was found dead the next day in a bush,” said Esau.

The other incident involving Michael Manda happened in April.

According to Esau, Manda also took beer in an empty stomach soon after receiving his April payment at Kawalazi Estate.

“He was seen very drunk and weak but his relatives took him home and he died on the way,” he explained.

Postmortem in both incidents showed that deaths were due to hypoglycaemia—a condition which is caused by low glucose levels in a person’s blood.

The deceaseds, Daniel Kamugoti hailed from Kasankha village in the area of Traditional Authority Kaomba in Kasungu district while Michael Manda from Chiwawa village, Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhatabay distirict.

In a bid to reduce such kind of deaths, police in the district through its community policing branch, will in the next coming weeks sensitize the communities on the dangers of taking beers in an empty stomach.