By Alick Mhango

Police in Lilongwe have found a dead body of a man who is reported to have died due to excessive beer drinking.

The deceased has been identified as Noafi Madaya, 64, of Buya Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District who until his death, was residing in Mtandire location in Lilongwe.

Lingadzi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Gift Chitowe said the diseased was well known for drinking kachasu frequently in the area and was found dead in his house.

“The diseased left his wife and children yesterday (Thursday) around 2:00 p.m. to a drinking spree in the same area but he did not return.

“We have heard that at around 23:00 hours he left the place where he was taking beer and went home with a bottle of kachasu in his hand. It shows that a sip of the kachaso chocked his wind pipe, he then fainted and died later,” said Chitowe.

The dead body was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital where post-mortem results revealed that he died due to kachaso which he drunk.

Police has since advised all members of the general public to behave responsibly and to those who take beers to drink after taking food