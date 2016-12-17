Beloved ‘Esmie Muluzi Malisita’ daughter to Malawi’s former President laid to rest

Thousands of people convened at Kapoloma village in Machinga yesterday to attend the burial of Esmie Muluzi Malisita, daughter to former President Bakili Muluzi. Her Estranged mother Annie, who now makes the United States home came to mourn her beloved daughter.

Politicians, Businessmen and Malawians of all walks of life packed Kapoloma village in Machinga district for the funeral of the former president Bakili Muluzi ‘s first born daughter, Esmie Muluzi Malisita, who was on Monday struck dead by lightning, together with her close friend Hazel Busile in Blantyre.

Many people travelled to Muluzi’s home village of Kapoloma, Machinga district 160 km north of Blantyre to pay their tribute to Muluzi-Malisita who was Director for Joy FM Radio, one of Malawi’s private radios.

Mourners included Bishop of the Catholic Church, Muslim Sheikhs, politicians said such ad Leader of Opposition Lazarous Chakwera, Francis Mphepo secretary general of ruling DPP who represented President Peter Mutharika, the captains of business and industry, lawmakers and members of United Democratic Front (UDF).

Former president Bakili Muluzi – a prominent businessman before he won the first democratic elections in 1994 was seen weeping when he viewed the body of his daughter before burial.

Annie Muluzi, who was the first woman to be called First Lady in Malawi at the birth of democracy, the mother to the deceased also flew in from United Stated, her base, for the sad funeral.

Muluzi- Malisita, who was married to Dr Ken Malisita a medical doctor, was also sister to Minister of Lands Housing and Urban Development Atupele Muluzi.

Born on August 31 1969 Muluzi-Malisita is survived by a husband and three children.

A death so sudden and mourned on Social Media by many of her friends within and outside Malawi. One friend wrote She will still be smiling in Heaven.

Hastings Nyekanyeka Betha, wrote of Muluzi, “When we were growing up with her as family friends, she never wore the badge of the daughter to someone with prominent stature in the country. Even when her father was the president of Malawi, she did not flash the first daughter badge. The great memories of her life live on through those who knew her. May Esmie Atuwenikumala Malisita (née Muluzi) rest in peace”.

That sentiment was shared by those that attended the service and those that wished they were there.