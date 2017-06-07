A twenty-year-old boy Ousman Zingwe, a Form Four student at Bembeke Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) in Dedza has committed suicide after his mother accused him of stealing some goods from her business.

Confirming the development, Dedza Police Spokesperson Edward Kabango said the incidence occurred on Sunday night.

According to Kabango, the deceased’s mother is a business lady at Bembeke market within the district.

For some time her mother noted that some goods in her business were missing and suspected her son was behind it.

“The mother confronted her son and told him to bring the missing goods back or else she would deal with him,” said Kabango.

The deceased left after this incident and did not return home that day. His body was later found hanging to a tree to which he hung himself with his own belt.

The Dedza Police Spokesperson said the body was taken to the hospital for postmortem examination where it was revealed that the death was due to suffocation.

The deceased hailed from Manyika village, the area of Traditional Authority Chankhumbira in Ntcheu district.