Sign of Unity Kamboyi (L) and Muyaya (R) after the debate

Temwa Mhone, Mec Stringer

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), United Democratic Front (UDF) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Thyolo Central Constituency aspirants, Ben Phiri, Milward Jere and Jeannet Chikoko, respectively, on Tuesday shunned a debate.

National Initiative for Civic Education (Nice) Trust organised the parliamentary debate at Khonjeni Youth Centre Ground as a platform for six candidates in the area to articulate their manifestos to electorates before the polls on May 21 2019.

Umodzi Party’s (UP) Peter Muyaya and United Transformation Movement’s (UTM) Isaac Kamboyi honoured the public trust’s invitation and participated in the debate. Even an Independent candidate, Kingsley Wataya, did not turn up.

Commenting on the development, Thyolo Nice district civic education officer, Moses Kaunda, expressed worry over the development, saying the absence deprives of voters’ right to appreciate candidates’ manifestos.

“We invited all six aspirants to the debate, but only two has showed up. It is unfortunate that others decided to shun this crucial platform in as far as good governance is concerned. They have denied voters a chance to understand their manifestos because campaign rallies cannot bring them closer to the people like this initiative,” he said.

In a phone interview, Phiri said he was not aware of the debate.

“I am hearing it from you for the first time. Give me the number of the organisers because they cannot operate in a way to give one opportunity over the other,” he said.

UDF’s Jere said he was told the debate is on Wednesday (May 1), not Tuesday. MCP’s Chikoko said she did not turn up as it coincided with Lazarus Chakwera’s rally at Mangunda in the district. While efforts to get Wataya’s side proved futile as he did not answer his phone after several calls.

But Thyolo Central Constituency returning officer, Batumeyo Phiri, concurred with Kaunda, saying every aspirant was well informed of the initiative in time.

During the debate, Muyaya and Kamboyi both centred on improving agriculture, health service and infrastructure, including youth and women empowerment activities.

PHOTOS:

Sign of unity: Kamboyi (L) and Muyaya (R) after the debate

The only two aspirants during Thyolo Central Constituency debate